Utah Hockey Club signs goaltender Karel Vejmelka to contract extension

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club has secured their starting man between the pipes for another 5 years. Thursday the team announced they signed a five-year contract extension with Karel Vejmelka.

“Karel’s confident demeanor helps set the tone for our team every day,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “It allows our group to play to its strengths, knowing he is back there to make the key saves. Vej has earned this commitment from our organization, and we are grateful to have him as an important piece in our future."

Vejmelka, 28, has earned a 16-16-4 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, .910 save percentage, and one shutout in 38 games this season with Utah Hockey Club. He is just 2 wins short of matching his career high that was set with the Arizona Coyotes in 2022-23.

Vejmelka has played 178 career NHL games over four seasons with Utah and Arizona, registering a 60-91-15 record, 3.26 GAA, .901 SV%, and six shutouts. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound netminder ranks 10th all-time in games played and wins among Czech-born goaltenders.

“Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “He is a talented goaltender that competes every night he takes the net and has solidified one of the most critical positions on our team. We are thrilled to have Karel signed for the next five years.”