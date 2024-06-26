Utah Hockey Club will use Olympic Oval as temporary practice facility

KEARNS, Utah — The Utah Hockey Club will one day have a training facility in Sandy but in the meantime, the team will take over the Olympic Oval, renovating it with a contribution of "several million dollars."

On Wednesday, Smith Entertainment Group and leaders with the team announced their partnership with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, committing to renovating the Olympic Oval and using it as a practice site for the team's first season using "several million dollars in capital investment."

Renovations include building an NHL locker room, training and treatment facilities, adding offices for coaches and staff and converting one of the ice sheets from Olympic size to meet NHL regulations.

"These upgrades will provide the new team with an NHL-quality headquarters for their inaugural year and create lasting benefits for youth and Olympic athletes who train in hockey and skating programs at the Oval for years to come," a release from the organization reads in part.

The Olympic Oval will only be used temporarily by the Utah Hockey Club as the team's permanent practice facility is being built at the Shops at South Town Mall in Sandy.

FOX 13 News previously reported that the permanent space would be on 111 acres and be completed in time for the 2025-26 season.