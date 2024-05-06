Watch Now
SportsNHL IN SLC

Actions

Utah NHL team to build training facility at The Shops at South Town mall

Shops at South Town
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 13:02:26-04

SANDY, Utah — Fairly soon, you'll be able to head to the mall to shop, grab a bite to eat at the food court and watch the best NHL players in action on the ice.

Utah's new NHL team announced Monday that it will build it's permanent practice and training facility at The Shops at South Town mall in Sandy. The facility on 111 acres will open in time for the 2025-26 season.

A practice facility location for the franchise's upcoming season has yet to be finalized.

Not only will the Sandy location contain at least two NHL-standard ice rinks, but the Smith Entertainment Group said it will be the home of the team's offices.

In addition to providing a space for the NHL to train, the building will be available for community use, including youth and amateur hockey leagues.

It's not known what impact the practice facility will have on the mall, where a large portion of spaces sit vacant.

Recent NHL in SLC stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere