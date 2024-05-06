Utah NHL team to build training facility at The Shops at South Town mall

SANDY, Utah — Fairly soon, you'll be able to head to the mall to shop, grab a bite to eat at the food court and watch the best NHL players in action on the ice.

Utah's new NHL team announced Monday that it will build it's permanent practice and training facility at The Shops at South Town mall in Sandy. The facility on 111 acres will open in time for the 2025-26 season.

A practice facility location for the franchise's upcoming season has yet to be finalized.

Not only will the Sandy location contain at least two NHL-standard ice rinks, but the Smith Entertainment Group said it will be the home of the team's offices.

In addition to providing a space for the NHL to train, the building will be available for community use, including youth and amateur hockey leagues.

It's not known what impact the practice facility will have on the mall, where a large portion of spaces sit vacant.