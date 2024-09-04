Who will call Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16?

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans know the players and where they'll take the ice, but now they know who will be calling the Utah Hockey Club games during the team's inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

The club announced who will make up its television broadcast team when the games hit the air on Utah 16 this fall.

After spending the last 13 seasons with the franchise, Matt McConnell has made the move to Utah and will continue to serve as the team's play-by-play announcer. McConnell is entering his 29th season behind an NHL microphone, having previously covered the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers and Minnesota Wild.

"Couldn’t be happier to be joining this great group and great organization," said McConnell on social media. "Let’s get to work!"

Dominic Moore and Nick Olyczyk will join the broadcasts as analysts during the season.

Following a 13-year NHL career with 10 different teams, Moore spent the last three years as an analyst with NBC and ESPN, while Olyczyk joins the Utah Hockey Club organization after two seasons with the Seattle Kraken.

"I’m pumped to join this amazing organization and broadcast team to help bring the greatest sport in the world to the great state of Utah! Can’t wait to get going," Olyczyk posted to social media.

The team also announced that Kim Becker will serve as studio host for the Utah 16 broadcasts, while Sarah Merrifield will take on the role as rinkside reporter during games.

"Here we go! Can't freaking wait!!!," wrote Merrifield.

“We are thrilled to bring together this talented and experienced team of broadcasters for Utah Hockey Club, who will undoubtedly provide the best possible experience for all fans - providing new insights to our most knowledgeable viewers while also educating and engaging those who are new to hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of Utah Hockey Club. “We are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate the viewing experience and help us to build a strong and passionate fanbase.”

