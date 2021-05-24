Jordan Clarkson wins NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA Playoffs just got underway and the Utah Jazz are already winners.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the NBA's 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year on Monday, beating out teammate Joe Ingles and Knicks guard Derrick Rose. During a live interview on TNT, Ingles surprised Clarkson with the trophy.

Clarkson received a total of 65 first-place votes from the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, while Ingles took 34 and finished in second place.

Joe Ingles hands Jordan Clarkson the #KiaSixth Man of the Year trophy 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pamxUATDqb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 68 games this season, helping the Jazz claim the top seed in the Western Conference.

The 28-year-old who was acquired in a 2019 trade with the Cavaliers is the first Jazz player to be named Sixth Man of the Year.