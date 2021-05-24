Watch
Jordan Clarkson wins NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award

Jeff Chiu/AP
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jordan Clarkson, Stephen Curry
Posted at 5:54 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 20:06:50-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA Playoffs just got underway and the Utah Jazz are already winners.

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the NBA's 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year on Monday, beating out teammate Joe Ingles and Knicks guard Derrick Rose. During a live interview on TNT, Ingles surprised Clarkson with the trophy.

Clarkson received a total of 65 first-place votes from the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, while Ingles took 34 and finished in second place.

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 68 games this season, helping the Jazz claim the top seed in the Western Conference.

The 28-year-old who was acquired in a 2019 trade with the Cavaliers is the first Jazz player to be named Sixth Man of the Year.

