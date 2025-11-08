Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Edwards scores 37, Timberwolves beat the Jazz 137-97

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, left, talks with center Jusuf Nurkic, right, on the bench in the third quarter of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points and Julius Randle added 19 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Utah Jazz 137-97 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

Edwards, in his second game back after missing four games with a strained hamstring, shot 7 for 12 from 3-point distance.

Randle was just one rebound shy of completing his triple-double in the first half as Minnesota built a 79-45 lead at the break. He had his second triple-double of the week after accomplishing the feat Monday in a win at Brooklyn.

Jaden McDaniels had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who shot a season-high 56.8% from the floor.

Keyonte George led Utah with 18 points and Lauri Markkanen added 12 for the Jazz, who shot 37.2% from the field and allowed a season-high point total. Utah allowed at least 134 points for the third time in nine games this season.

Second-year point guard Isaiah Collier made his season debut after missing Utah's first eight games with a strained hamstring.

Edwards started quickly, hitting two 3-pointers and a 12-foot step-back jumper in the 90 seconds. He scored 14 points to help Minnesota race out to a 43-15 lead after one quarter.

The game was Minnesota's first in the NBA Cup. The Jazz slipped to 0-2 in the competition. The teams are part of the Western Conference Group A along with Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Sacramento.

Jazz: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves again on Monday.

