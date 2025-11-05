Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Walker Kessler to miss reminder of season with shoulder injury

Rob Gray/AP
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler lays the ball up against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler's season is over almost as soon as it began, as the fourth-year player will undergo shoulder surgery.

Kessler suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will have the surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

In the five games Kessler played this season, he averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, both above his career averages.

Starting last season, the first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft had started every game he played. Kessler will be a restricted free agent following the current season, as the two sides did not agree to a contract extension before last month's deadline.

