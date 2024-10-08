Markkanen plays 'bad host' to Finnish countryman on Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to Utah, no one is a bigger fan of the Beehive State than Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

Since arriving in Salt Lake City in 2022, the power forward has never hidden his love of the state, even signing a monster $238 million contract extension over the summer to stay along the Wasatch Front.

But when it comes to being a top-notch real estate agent, Markkanen has some serious fouling issues.

With the arrival of the Utah Hockey Club, Markkanen welcomed fellow Finnish countryman Juuso Valimaki to town but isn't counting on a sales commission any time soon.

"Took him [to] show a little, couple of areas to live in, which he didn't pick so I guess I was a bad host," joked Markkanen.

The two professional athletes starring in separate sports have met up a few times since Valimaki came to Utah, with Markkanen offering to help the defenseman get comfortable in his new surroundings after two seasons in Arizona.

"Just trying to help with anything that he needs," Markkanen said, "but obviously, he's a professional. He's been in the league for a while, so he, they don't really need help, but just told him I'm here whatever he needs."

A bunch of Jazz players are expected to attend Tuesday's inaugural game for the Utah Hockey Club, but it may be a while before Markkanen gets the time to check out his new friend on the ice.

"We have the opposite schedules with home and away games, but [will] try to go catch a couple of games and hang out," he said. "It's definitely good."