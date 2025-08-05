Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUTAH JAZZ

Actions

Georges Niang retuns to Utah Jazz, along with 2 second-round picks, report says

Georges Niang
John Amis/AP
Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georges Niang
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Georges Niang is returning to the Utah Jazz after the team reportedly made a deal to add more draft picks to their war chest on Tuesday.

ESPN reports the Boston Celtics will send Niang and two future second-round selections to Utah in exchange for undrafted rookie RJ Luis Jr.

The trade helps the Celtics shed Niang's $8 million salary, which fits into Utah's trade exception, after Boston signed free agent Chris Boucher earlier in the day.

Niang played 207 games for the Jazz over four seasons, from 2018 through 2021. Since leaving Utah, the forward has played for three teams and was traded to the Celtics this offseason, but never suited up for the Celtics.

Last season in Atlanta, Niang averaged 12.1 points per game, hitting 41.3% of his three-point shots.

Recent Utah Jazz stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere