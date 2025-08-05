Georges Niang retuns to Utah Jazz, along with 2 second-round picks, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Georges Niang is returning to the Utah Jazz after the team reportedly made a deal to add more draft picks to their war chest on Tuesday.

ESPN reports the Boston Celtics will send Niang and two future second-round selections to Utah in exchange for undrafted rookie RJ Luis Jr.

The trade helps the Celtics shed Niang's $8 million salary, which fits into Utah's trade exception, after Boston signed free agent Chris Boucher earlier in the day.

Niang played 207 games for the Jazz over four seasons, from 2018 through 2021. Since leaving Utah, the forward has played for three teams and was traded to the Celtics this offseason, but never suited up for the Celtics.

Last season in Atlanta, Niang averaged 12.1 points per game, hitting 41.3% of his three-point shots.