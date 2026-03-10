SLC Stars host 3,000+ young ballers on 'Kids Day'

SALT LAKE CITY — The Delta Center was booming Monday morning as more than 3,000 kids filled the arena seats, cheering and screaming for the Salt Lake City Stars. Students from the Jordan and Granite school districts got to experience a professional basketball game up close.

"This is awesome because a lot of our students haven't had this experience," said Juniper High Elementary Principal Caleb Yates. "To be in this big arena and be able to see these amazing players, it's a lot of fun for them to be able to be here."

"It's a chance for us to give back to the community and hopefully inspire some as well," said Salt Lake City Stars President Jonathan Rinehart. "Community obsession and outreach is a priority of ours, and this is a chance for us to bring kids here that might not otherwise have an opportunity and to also show them different career paths, different opportunities that are there for them that can hopefully inspire them for the future."

Yates added, "To watch their eyes as they walk into the arena for the first time, as they're filing down, to be able to sit that close to the floor, it's a pretty cool experience, and if we have students that want to come into this field as a career, they can kind of see everything it takes to be able to put this on."

Med One and the Salt Lake City Stars partnered to host three “Med One Stars Kids Day” games for students this season, with the last event scheduled for March 23.