Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
SportsUTAH JAZZ

Actions

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey added to NBA Rising Stars Game

Jazz Heat Basketball
Marta Lavandier/AP
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jazz Heat Basketball
Posted
and last updated

LOS ANGELES — Better late than never, but the Utah Jazz will finally be represented at this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities after rookie Ace Bailey was selected as a replacement player for the Rising Stars Game.

The fifth overall pick out of Rutgers in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey has averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in his first season with the Jazz.

Bailey will play for Team Melo in Friday night's game at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, which will showcase the NBA's young stars.

Before Bailey's selection as a replacement, no other Jazz player had been scheduled to participate in this year's All-Star Weekend.

Recent Utah Jazz stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere