Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey added to NBA Rising Stars Game

LOS ANGELES — Better late than never, but the Utah Jazz will finally be represented at this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities after rookie Ace Bailey was selected as a replacement player for the Rising Stars Game.

The fifth overall pick out of Rutgers in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey has averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in his first season with the Jazz.

Bailey will play for Team Melo in Friday night's game at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, which will showcase the NBA's young stars.

Before Bailey's selection as a replacement, no other Jazz player had been scheduled to participate in this year's All-Star Weekend.