Jazz's Jaren Jackson Jr to undergo surgery during All-Star break

SALT LAKE CITY — Less than two weeks after the Utah Jazz acquired Jaren Jackson Junior from the Memphis Grizzlies, the team has announced their new center will have to undergo knee surgery.

According to a release from the Utah Jazz, Jackson Junior will undergo surgery to remove a localized pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) growth in his left knee. Jazz officials say the growth was found in a post-trade physical with a MRI.

The team says they consulted with multiple medical experts, Jackson Junior, and his representation before determining that the surgery should happen during the NBA All-Star break.

Jackson, who earned NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023, and through his first three games with the Jazz has averaged 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

In three games with Jackson, Utah is allowing 108 points per game while limiting opponents to 39.2% shooting from the field.