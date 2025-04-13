Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks values fan support while on the road to recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Hendricks of the Utah Jazz suffered a season-ending injury just three games into the season.

"He's put in a lot of work and he deserves an opportunity. We'll help him get back," said Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy.

Hendricks was heading into his sophomore season with the Jazz before the heartbreaking injury. But he's back on the basketball court now, feeling confident in his faith and in this fan base.

"I'm feeling great. The rehab process is going just as planned," said Hendricks. " Towards the beginning, it was kind of hard, but I would attribute a lot of my demeanor and my mindset on my faith, just knowing everything happens for a reason and I'm going to come back stronger."

He added: "I got a lot of messages on social media from fans that have had similar injuries or just wishing me well. I love when they say, 'I can't wait to see you play' because it really makes me think like, 'I haven't been out there, but they are still thinking of me.' It means a lot."

The second-year Jazzman has prioritized being around the team during his recovery period. Hendricks credits the fan base for their love and support. That Jazz Nation shows up, despite the outcome, and the players notice it.

"We have the best fans in the NBA," he said. "As players, we see everybody come out and support us every night, no matter what the result is. We love our fans and I just can't wait to start. It's huge for us."