Utah Jazz name Marque Denmon as the new voice of the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a nationwide search, the Utah Jazz have a new voice. The team announced Wednesday that Marque Denmon will be taking over the team's in-arena calls following the retirement of Dan Roberts.

Marque Denmon brings with him more than 30 years of experience across radio, live sports, and entertainment. Denmon has worked for the Atlanta Braves, Harlem Globetrotters, Atlanta Dream, and Auburn University's men's basketball team before joining the Jazz.

“I’m thrilled to join the Utah Jazz organization and continue the amazing legacy of bringing energy and excitement to Delta Center every night,” said Denmon. “Jazz fans are legendary for their electricity and I look forward to experiencing that, getting into the Jazz basketball atmosphere, and doing my part to make every game an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages."

Watch: New voice of the Utah Jazz Marque Denmon talks to Good Day Utah

To help introduce Denmon to Jazz fans, the team is hosting a special meet-and-greet event that is open to the public. It is happening during the Jazz's first preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

On Wednesday, October 8, from 5:45 p.m. through halftime, fans can join the celebration at Mid City Pub and Grill in Midvale, where Denmon will be meeting fans alongside Jazz Bear, the Jazz dancers, and other special guests.

“Marque brings incredible experience and a unique energy to this role. We’re excited for fans to hear him this season,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “His ability to connect with crowds and deliver the excitement of live sports is exactly what we are looking for. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Utah and introduce him to one of the loudest and most passionate fanbases in professional sports.”

