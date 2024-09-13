Utah Jazz's Dan Roberts to retire from Public Address Announcer position following 2024-25 season

SALT LAKE CITY — The first and only home arena PA announcer for the Utah Jazz, Dan Roberts, has announced he will be retiring following the 2024-25 NBA season. Roberts has served with the team since they relocated to Salt Lake City in 1979.

“Dan is so much more than just the in-arena voice of the Jazz. He’s become a cherished figure in our community who has guided generations of fans through some of the most memorable moments in our team’s history,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “We look forward to celebrating Dan’s remarkable career and the impact he has made on our organization throughout the season, honoring the passion, dedication, and energy he has brought to Delta Center over the years.”

According to the team, Dan Roberts has called more than 2,135 games in over 45 seasons. But his connection to Utah basketball goes even further back.

In the 1970s, Roberts served as the PA announcer for the American Basketball Associations SLC Stars and served as the voice of the University of Utah men's basketball team. That includes during the 1979 NCAA men's championship game at Special Events Center in Salt Lake City, where Magic Johnson and Larry Bird first faced off on the court. Johnson's Michigan Spartans would get the win over the Indiana State Sycamores 75-64.

Following the Jazz relocating to Salt Lake City from New Orleans, Roberts auditioned and secured the role of PA announcer. He has announced the NBA Finals at the Delta Center in 1997 and 1998 and the All-Star Games in 1993 and 2023.

Roberts has also witnessed and narrated basketball history including John Stockton breaking the NBA's all-time assist record in 1995 and Karl Malone's historic 61-point-game in 1990.

“Dan is the best in the league. His voice defines Jazz basketball and sets him apart from everyone else,” says Ron Boone, Jazz alumni (1979-81) and current radio analyst. “We have shared more than four decades as colleagues and friends, and his voice has been a constant presence, not only for fans but also for those of us on the court as well. He always has a way of making each play feel larger than life, and his impact on the Jazz and this community is immeasurable.”

Since 2021, he has also had his voice in the popular NBA 2K video game series, extending his reach beyond the Jazz's home arena. He also co-hosted the 'Voices Behind the Game' podcast with his son, Jeremy Roberts. That podcast has hosted guests like Deron Williams, Phil Johnson, Quin Snyder, Darrell Griffith, Rickey Green, and Greg Ostertag.

The Utah Jazz say they will honor and pay tribute to Roberts at home games this season. Including, a special Jazz+ alt-cast during a select away game (the specific game hasn't been determined) to provide unique insights into his impact and experience with the team.

The organization says beginning in early 2025, they will start accepting submissions for those looking to become the next voice of the Utah Jazz.