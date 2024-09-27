Utah Jazz pick up 5th-year option on coach Will Hardy's contract

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz picked up the fifth-year option on coach Will Hardy's contract on Friday.

Hardy originally signed a four-year deal with the Jazz in 2022 that included a team option for a fifth season. The move will keep the 36-year-old coach with Utah through the 2026-27 season. Entering his third season with the Jazz, Hardy has a 68-96 record with no postseason appearances.

"We love Will," Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said. "We love the direction he is (going). We love the teammate he is. He's really excited this year to have a chance to develop these young players. We're excited he's a part of us."

Utah traded away all-stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell before Hardy coached his first game. The team has undertaken an extensive rebuilding process during his tenure.

Hardy figures to be an important part of that process. The move to secure him for an additional season comes on the heels of restructuring and extending all-star forward Lauri Markkanen's contract a month earlier. Markkanen agreed to a $238 million deal over five seasons in August to stay in Utah.

Before coming to the Jazz, Hardy had stops as an assistant coach in Boston and San Antonio. He is the second youngest head coach in the NBA.

Hardy's acumen at player development made picking up the option an easy decision for the front office, Ainge said.

"He does a great job of communicating with the players, building relationships one-on-one," Ainge said. "Will loves to learn. He's had some great mentors he's worked with in the past. He's watching what other teams are doing. The communication is what separates him."

