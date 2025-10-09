Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Avalanche take on the Mammoth after Necas’ 2-goal performance

Mammoth-Avalanche.png
FOX 13 News
Mammoth-Avalanche.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -176, Mammoth +147; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Utah Mammoth after Martin Necas’ two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Avalanche’s 4-1 win.

Colorado had a 49-29-4 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Avalanche scored 58 power-play goals last season on 230 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall while going 13-9-4 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Mammoth committed 3.8 penalties per game and served 9.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere