Bottoms up! Beer to flow at Winter Classic game in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth fans were ready to give a toast as rumors swirled that the NHL's Winter Classic was coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium. The only problem was what frosty beverage would they toast with?

With next season's outdoor game set for the University of Utah, many shared concerns about beer sales... or the possible lack thereof... on a dry campus.

The worry was so great that the question of suds sales was posed to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman during Wednesday's Winter Classic announcement at the stadium. But even then, Bettman was unable to give an affirmative answer on the "To beer or not to beer" query.

Thankfully, the hero that Utah beer lovers desperately needed appeared in the form of Collin Simmons.

Watch NHL announcement bringing Winter Classic to Utah:

NHL announces Mammoth as hosts of Winter Classic

The stadium's executive director confirmed that the beer will be flowing when the Mammoth and Avalanche meet on the ice on the dry campus. According to Simmons,

"We've worked for a couple of years now, and we're able to sell beer and seltzer for all private events. This is a private event," Simmons explained. "We don't do it for Utah athletic events, but we do do it for private events."

Simmons added that beer has previously been sold at the stadium during multiple concerts.

Overall, it was a hoppy ending for all involved.