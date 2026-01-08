Utah Mammoth fans share excitement for upcoming 'Rumble in the Rockies'

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that the rumors are confirmed and the word is out, Utah Mammoth fans are extremely excited about Salt Lake hosting the winter classic next year.

FOX 13 News got reaction from several fans, including members of the early entry gang outside the Delta Center before Wednesday’s Mammoth game.

Die-hard Mammoth fan Branden Hockenbury already has a nickname for next year’s winter classic game between Utah and Colorado: “Rumble in the Rockies."

Hockenbury says he can’t wait.

“Of course I’m going to be there! And for it to be up at Rice Eccles, as a huge Utah fan, there’s not a more beautiful setting with the mountains behind it. To get the winter classic is a privilege and an honor," said Hockenbury.

Heidi Clausen is another Mammoth fan who said she is also fired up.

“Stoked! I mean, to be the second year and getting that announcement is amazing for Utah and for the mammoth. They’re just an amazing team, I’m so glad they’re here," said Clausen.

Mark Bore is a hockey fan and player, born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta.

Bore told FOX 13 News he’s a lifelong Oilers fan but also follows the Mammoth.

Bore said many Canadian kids first learn how to play the game outdoors, on frozen ponds.

He went to the very first outdoor NHL game in Edmonton in 2003. Bore says Utah hockey fans are in for a treat.

“It gives you a bit of a nostalgia for those of us that learned to skate on outdoor places and it’s really exciting to have that here in Utah and to have an NHL team in Utah and to have this game here in Utah.”

Page Erickson is a Mammoth fan and a hockey mom. We asked Page about Christmas shopping next year.

“So, Will Christmas presents next year potentially be Tickets for the outdoor game? Yes, we’ve already talked about it, yes for sure Tickets. Tickets and warm clothes, hopefully there’s lots of snow," said Erickson.

Utah Mammoth and NHL officials say they will have information about the exact date and how to get tickets in the very near future.