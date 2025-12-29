Central Division opponents meet when Utah hosts Nashville

SALT LAKE CITY — Nashville Predators (16-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (18-18-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Utah Mammoth in Central Division play on Monday.

Utah has a 6-5-0 record in Central Division games and an 18-18-3 record overall. The Mammoth have a +four scoring differential, with 116 total goals scored and 112 conceded.

Nashville is 5-7-2 against the Central Division and 16-17-4 overall. The Predators have a -21 scoring differential, with 103 total goals scored and 124 allowed.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Mammoth won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 12 goals and 20 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Predators: None listed.