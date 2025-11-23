Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DeSimone scores go-ahead goal in 3rd and Mammoth beat slumping Rangers 3-2 to stop 4-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY — Nick DeSimone scored the tiebreaking goal 7:32 into the third period and the Utah Mammoth beat the scuffling New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

JJ Peterka and Clayton Keller also scored for the Mammoth, who overcame a 2-1 deficit in their seventh comeback victory this season. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who have lost four consecutive games — all in regulation and three by one goal. They finished 0-3 on their Western Conference road swing.

Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots in a terrific performance for New York.

DeSimone scored unassisted off a deflection for his second goal this season and first game-winner.

Utah struck first on Peterka's goal at the 10:08 of the first period. Peterka poked in the puck with his stick from behind Quick's skate.

Gavrikov tied it at 15:19 when Adam Fox's pass redirected off the shaft of his stick. Panarin gave the Rangers the lead at 8:07 of the second when he scored on a breakaway, with the puck squeezing through Vejmelka and dribbling across the goal line after he initially made the stop.

Keller pulled the Mammoth even following a takeaway by Kailer Yamamoto, snapping the puck over Quick from close range at 11:15.
DeSimone fired a slap shot off the shin pad of a Rangers player to put Utah ahead.

Rangers: Host the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Mammoth: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

