Mammoth host the Senators after overtime victory

SALT LAKE CITY — Ottawa Senators (20-16-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (20-20-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Utah Mammoth after the Mammoth took down the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Utah is 20-20-3 overall and 9-7-1 in home games. The Mammoth have a 19-7-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa is 10-8-2 in road games and 20-16-5 overall. The Senators serve 10.0 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Senators won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 14 goals and 23 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Senators: None listed.