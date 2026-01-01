Islanders host the Mammoth after shootout victory

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (18-19-3, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (22-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Utah Mammoth after the Islanders defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout.

New York is 22-14-4 overall and 12-7-2 at home. The Islanders have gone 9-3-0 in games decided by a goal.

Utah has a 9-12-2 record on the road and an 18-19-3 record overall. The Mammoth have given up 116 goals while scoring 119 for a +3 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has four goals over the last 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Mammoth. Mikhail Sergachev has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.