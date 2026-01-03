Jesper Bratt’s goal, assist lead the Devils to a 4-1 victory over the Mammoth

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton scored for New Jersey. Brett Pesce finished with two assists and five blocked shots.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes assisted on two goals. It was his first two-point game since returning five games ago after being sidelined for 18 contests due to a hand injury.

Michael Carcone scored in the third period for Utah (19-20-3). Barrett Hayton and Sean Durzi assisted as the Mammoth lost for the fourth time in six games.

The Devils (22-17-2) won for the second time in five games. New Jersey has an 11-7-2 record at home in the Prudential Center, with nine of those victories coming early in the season.

New Jersey entered the game ranked last last among the 16 teams in the Eastern Conference in goals scored.

Bratt and Meier scored in the first period to give New Jersey an early lead. Pesce assisted on both goals.

Meier scored his first goal since December 9th. He had missed five games for a family matter from Dec. 11-19.

The Devils increased their lead to 3-0 on a power-play goal from Hischier at 15:13 on a tip-in. Hischier (12 goals) scored in a second straight game after going without a goal in 13 games.

Hamilton made it 4-0 1:30 later on an assist from Luke Glendening. Hamilton scored for the first time in 26 games, dating to ctober 28th.

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Devils. Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 shots for Utah.

Up next

Utah: At the New York Rangers on Monday.

Devils: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.