SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Mammoth’s regular-season roster is beginning to take shape.

The Mammoth assigned five players to the AHL, including top prospects Tij Iginla and Caleb Desnoyers, as the team continues to finalize its roster ahead of the regular season.

Mammoth head coach André Tourigny said both prospects have bright futures with Utah but still have more to learn before making the jump to the NHL.

WATCH | Mammoth prospects Iginla, Desnoyers sent to Tucson

Mammoth Prospects Iginla, Desnoyers Sent to Tucson

“They are really talented players, but at this time, they’re still learning,” Tourigny said. “Again, they’re not ‘if’ players, they’re ‘when’ players, but the ‘when’ is not now.”

Tourigny said Iginla and Desnoyers will benefit from continuing to develop the finer details of the professional game, including playing with pace, reading plays and developing chemistry with their teammates.

“They need to learn the ins and outs of the game. It’s about reading the play and being one play ahead all the time,” Tourigny said. “When you arrive into pro hockey, you arrive at that level most of the time or every time because you’re super talented. You didn’t learn as much those little things that make you play connected with your teammates.”

Tourigny believes both prospects have the work ethic and intelligence to make that progression quickly.

“I think they will learn quickly. Two smart kids, two hard-working kids, two driven kids,” Tourigny said.

The Mammoth also made another roster move, placing three players on waivers, including veteran forward Brandon Tanev.

The roster decisions come as Utah prepares for its final preseason game Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

With the regular season approaching, the Mammoth will continue making roster decisions as the team looks to finalize its opening-night lineup.