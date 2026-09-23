Utah Mammoth to host celebration on opening night of third season

SALT LAKE CITY — With high expectations ahead of the Utah Mammoth's third season in Salt Lake City, the team is throwing a free party for fans on opening night.

The Mammoth announced it will host the plaza party outside Delta Center ahead of the Oct. 1 regular-season opening game against Chicago. The party is open to anyone, even those without tickets to the game.

Trocheck, Lee ready to make their mark with Utah Mammoth:

Trocheck, Lee ready to make their mark with Utah Mammoth

The puck drops on the party at 3:30 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, games, contests, food, and the chance for fans to take photos with the beloved Zammoth.



Once the party is underway, Mammoth players will walk the Mountain Blue carpet into the arena where fans can cheer them on.