Olen Zellweger scores OT winner after Troy Terry’s last-gasp tying goal in Ducks’ 3-2 win over Utah

Olen Zellweger scored 1:50 into overtime after Troy Terry tied it with 4.1 seconds left in regulation, and the Anaheim Ducks dramatically snapped their three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

Terry forced OT when he tapped in a rebound after Chris Kreider deflected Cutter Gauthier’s shot off the post with an extra attacker on the ice for Anaheim.

An unchecked Zellweger then scored his second goal of the season with ease after a ragged overtime rush left him all alone at Karel Vejmelka’s post.

Lukas Dostal made 16 saves and Jackson LaCombe scored his first goal of the season for the Ducks, who moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with their first victory since winning seven in a row. Anaheim also opened a six-game homestand by staying unbeaten at Honda Center since Oct. 16.

Gregory Bull/AP Utah Mammoth right wing Dylan Guenther (11) celebrates after his goal with teammate left wing Michael Carcone, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Logan Cooley ended his eight-game goal drought since signing his $80 million contract extension by scoring with 10:41 left in regulation for the Mammoth, who have lost five of six.

Cooley’s one-timer glanced off the leg of Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson for his ninth goal of the season — and the 21-year-old center’s first goal since agreeing to his hefty eight-year deal last month.

Dylan Guenther also scored and Vejmelka made 22 saves for the Mammoth.

Anaheim scored first when Ryan Strome set up LaCombe in the first period for the defenseman’s first goal since agreeing to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension last month.

The Mammoth finally tied it late in the second period with Guenther’s eighth goal off a cross-ice pass from Nate Schmidt.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas returned from an 11-game injury absence, but forward Mikael Granlund was out for the 10th time in 11 games.

Up next

Mammoth: At Sharks on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host Bruins on Wednesday.