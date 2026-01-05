Rangers play the Mammoth after Zibanejad’s hat trick

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (19-20-3, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Utah Mammoth after Mika Zibanejad recorded a hat trick in the Rangers’ 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

New York has a 5-10-3 record at home and a 20-18-5 record overall. The Rangers have a -5 scoring differential, with 112 total goals scored and 117 allowed.

Utah is 19-20-3 overall and 10-13-2 in road games. The Mammoth are 18-7-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Mammoth won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Cuylle has scored 10 goals with 13 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mikhail Sergachev has six goals and 23 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.