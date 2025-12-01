Sharks host the Mammoth after Smith’s 2-goal game

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (12-11-3, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Utah Mammoth after Will Smith scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose is 12-11-3 overall and 8-4-3 in home games. The Sharks have given up 83 goals while scoring 73 for a -10 scoring differential.

Utah is 12-11-3 overall and 5-8-2 on the road. The Mammoth have a 5-2-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Macklin Celebrini led the Sharks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Sharks. Celebrini has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has eight goals and 13 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.