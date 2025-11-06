Tavares helps the Maple Leafs beat the Mammoth 5-3 for their 3rd consecutive win

TORONTO — John Tavares snapped a tie in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.

Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Matias Maccelli each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nylander has five goals and 11 assists during an eight-game point streak.

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 21 shots.

Mikhail Sergachev, Michael Carcone and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah, which was coming off a 2-1 overtime win at Buffalo on Tuesday night. Vitek Vanecek had 14 saves.

Auston Matthews gave Toronto a 2-1 lead when he scored his eighth goal of the season 8:56 into the second period. But Sergachev responded for the Mammoth with 3:33 left.

Tavares made it 3-2 when he knocked in his seventh goal at 8:06 of the third. Maccelli beat Vanecek at 15:40, and Knies added an empty-netter with 2:59 left.

Guenther's sixth goal of the season made it 5-3 with 1:07 remaining.