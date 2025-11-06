Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tavares helps the Maple Leafs beat the Mammoth 5-3 for their 3rd consecutive win

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) and Utah Mammoth's Dmitri Simashev (26) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO — John Tavares snapped a tie in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.

Tavares, William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Matias Maccelli each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nylander has five goals and 11 assists during an eight-game point streak.

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 21 shots.

Mikhail Sergachev, Michael Carcone and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah, which was coming off a 2-1 overtime win at Buffalo on Tuesday night. Vitek Vanecek had 14 saves.

Auston Matthews gave Toronto a 2-1 lead when he scored his eighth goal of the season 8:56 into the second period. But Sergachev responded for the Mammoth with 3:33 left.

Tavares made it 3-2 when he knocked in his seventh goal at 8:06 of the third. Maccelli beat Vanecek at 15:40, and Knies added an empty-netter with 2:59 left.

Guenther's sixth goal of the season made it 5-3 with 1:07 remaining.

