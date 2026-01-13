Toronto brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Toronto Maple Leafs (23-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (22-20-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -157, Maple Leafs +132; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Utah Mammoth.

Utah has an 11-7-2 record in home games and a 22-20-4 record overall. The Mammoth have a 21-7-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto is 23-15-7 overall and 7-10-2 on the road. The Maple Leafs have a +10 scoring differential, with 152 total goals scored and 142 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 21 goals and 16 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 22 goals and 14 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 8-0-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.