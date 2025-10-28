Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah brings 7-game win streak into matchup with Edmonton

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (8-2, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (4-4-2, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has gone 2-0-1 in home games and 4-4-2 overall. The Oilers have conceded 31 goals while scoring 29 for a -2 scoring differential.

Utah has an 8-2 record overall and a 4-2-0 record on the road. The Mammoth have gone 5-1-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

