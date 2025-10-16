Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Utah Mammoth beat Flames 3-1 to a packed house in home opener

Flames Utah Hockey
Melissa Majchrzak/AP
Utah Mammoth Celebrate the goal against the Calgary Flames during the second half of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)
Flames Utah Hockey
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored second-period goals, Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Utah became the sixth NHL franchise to win each of its first two home openers. The Mammoth also earned their fourth straight win over Calgary after going 3-0 against the Flames last season.

Kevin Stenlund added an unassisted empty-net goal with 22.2 seconds remaining to complete the scoring for Utah.

Calgary has surrendered 19 goals through its first five games and has a minus-9 goal differential — second-worst in the NHL. Devin Cooley made his season debut for the Flames and finished with 29 saves.

Rasmus Andersson opened the scoring for Calgary on a power-play goal at 8:37 of the first.

Hayton got Utah on the board at 1:16 of the second. He leveled it at 1-1 after snapping the puck straight down the middle. Peterka gave the Mammoth their first lead at the 4:24 of the second, scoring on a close-range wrist shot off an unassisted breakaway.

Utah created many scoring chances in the second period because of six Calgary penalties. The Mammoth had an 18-3 advantage in shots on goal during the period, but failed to convert on four power-play opportunities. They are just 1 of 16 on the power play so far this season.

Up next

Flames: At Vegas on Saturday night.

Mammoth: Host San Jose on Friday night.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere