Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Utah Mammoth hope to continue win streak in matchup with Sharks

Sharks-Mammoth.png
FOX 13 News
Sharks-Mammoth.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — San Jose Sharks (0-1-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (2-2, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the Utah Mammoth.

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall and an 18-15-8 record at home last season. The Mammoth committed 314 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose went 20-50-12 overall and 8-23-10 on the road last season. The Sharks scored 208 total goals last season (42 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere