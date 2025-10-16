Utah Mammoth announce their first-ever team mascot: 'Tusky,' the blue, mohawked behemoth

SALT LAKE CITY — For several months, fans of the Utah Mammoth have been eagerly waiting to find out what the NHL team's mascot will look like and what its name will be.

Well, the wait is finally over — just before the puck dropped for the home opener Wednesday night, a towering, light blue creature emerged from a block of ice. Out came "Tusky the Mammoth," the first-ever mascot for the team that just started its second season (but its first as the Mammoth).

Tusky stands 6'5" tall. His light blue fur is complemented by a bright blue mohawk and an impressive set of tusks, and he rocks the team's home jersey (black with blue and white stripes and the team's main logo).

Utah Mammoth

"Tusky embodies the strength, momentum, and earth-shaking presence of the herds that once roamed Utah more than 10,000 years ago," an announcement from the team said.

Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said they chose the mascot's name to go along with the team's new motto: "Tusks Up."

“Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena," the Smiths said in Wednesday's announcement. "Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere — from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools, and hospitals. We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season.”

Back in May, when the team announced its new nickname, FOX 13 went to the Delta Center to ask fans what name they thought would be best for the mascot.

Some of the top results were: Clubber, Tusky (or Tuskee), Manny, Woolly, and Bully.

What should the Utah Mammoth mascot be named?

The Mammoth are facing the Calgary Flames in their first home game. It's their fourth game of the 2025-26 season, and they have a 1-2 record so far.