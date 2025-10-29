Utah Mammoth signs Logan Cooley to eight-year contract extension worth $80M

SALT LAKE CITY — For Logan Cooley, Utah has become more than a place to play hockey; it’s home. The Mammoth made sure it would stay that way, agreeing to a contract extension that keeps the forward in Utah colors for years to come.

Watch LIVE as Mammoth announce contract extension for Logan Cooley:

The Mammoth announced Wednesday that they have signed Cooley to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $10 million.

"I’m excited to sign an eight-year extension with the Mammoth. Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since day one,” said Cooley.

The 21-year-old has registered 8-4-12 with a +5 rating through the first 11 games of the 2025-26 season. Currently, he leads the team in goals, ranks tied for the team lead in power-play goals (3), and is tied for second in points.

The contract extension comes just after Cooley was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on October 27, an honor that followed him earning a franchise first natural hat trick against St. Louis.

“Logan is elite in every sense of the word,” said Mammoth owner Ryan Smith. “He’s one of the most exciting young players in the league, and the fact that he’s chosen to plant roots here in Utah says everything about what we’re building."

Cooley has skated in 168 career NHL games with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes following his being drafted by the Coyotes in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Among players in his draft class, he ranks first in career goals and points and third in assists.

“The atmosphere at the Delta Center in front of our fans is unreal and Ryan and Ashley Smith have given our team every resource to succeed, which is all you can ask for as a player," Cooley stated. "We have an opportunity to do something special here thanks to the incredible people in the organization. This is an awesome day for me and my family, and I am proud to commit to the state of Utah and to the Mammoth.”