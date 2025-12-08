Utah Mammoth star out ‘indefinitely’ after suffering an injury

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth star Logan Cooley is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

Cooley crashed into the post during a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The forward’s left leg appeared to bend in the wrong direction in the process.

It was the second time in a matter of days that Cooley suffered a blow to the same leg. He had to be helped off the ice on Nov. 29 when he was kneed by St. Louis forward Alexey Toropchenko.

“Cools, unfortunately, will be missing some time,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “With that said, I think every team is going through adversity and it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in.”

CLICK HERE to read the full Salt Lake Tribune article