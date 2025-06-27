Utah Mammoth take Caleb Nesnoyers with 4th overall pick in NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES — Weeks after riding the lottery luck that saw them move up in the NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth selected center Caleb Desnoyers with the fourth overall pick on Friday.

Playing with Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season, Desnoyers scored 35 goals in 56 games, along with 35 assists on his way to winning the league's MVP award.

"I'm so excited, can't wait to get things started. Thanks a lot for your trust and belief," Desnoyers said to Mammoth executives after hearing his name called by PGA golfer Tony Finau.

General Manager Bill Armstrong told Desnoyers he was the team's guy since they jumped up to the fourth pick during the draft lottery.

"We can't tell you how impressed we were down the stretch, driving your team into the championship," Armstrong said during the draft telecast. "It's been impressive to get to know you and your family. We're so excited, it's an incredible opportunity for us to pick at four, and an even more incredible opportunity to get you in our selection."

At 6-foot-2 and 178 pounds, ESPN described Desnoyers as a "coach's dream because of his ability to take an offensive or checking assignment and execute consistently. He makes smart, simple plays, provides a physical presence on the forecheck and generally agitates and makes life difficult on defenders."

Armstrong added that he believed Desnoyers could be a game-changer as a two-way center who can provide offense and play defense.

"Watching him down the stretch, he put his team on his back as a 17-year-old and he led them down the road to a championship. It's hard to get centermen; he's one of the good ones, and we're really looking forward to him coming into Utah.