Utah Mammoth trade Maccelli to Toronto for third-round draft pick

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth has traded forward Matias Maccelli to the Toronto Maple Leafs following a disappointing season in which the 3-year NHL veteran tallied just 8 goals.

Utah will receive a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft that could upgrade to a second-round selection if Maccelli hits 51 points next season and the Maple Leafs also make the playoffs.

The 25-year-old Maccelli, who is entering the final year of his contract, was not expected to return to Utah after he averaged under 14 minutes per game last season.

“We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” said Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”