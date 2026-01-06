Utah Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka selected for Czechia Olympic team

SALT LAKE CITY — Another Utah Mammoth will be making his way to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been named to the Czechia team.

Vejmelka, 29, has posted a 18-11-2 record, 2.70 goals-against average (GAA), .896 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout over 32 times between the pipes with the Mammoth this season. Last season, he was selected by his teammates as Utah’s first-ever team MVP, setting new career highs in games played (58), wins (26), GAA (2.58) and SV% (.904).

This will be Vejmelka's first time representing his home country at the Olympic Games. Prior to this, he has played in each of the last four IIHF World Championships and helped Czechia win gold in Prague in 2024.

Vejmelka isn't the only Mammoth heading to Italy. Clayton Keller was named to the United States team, and Olli Määttä will be representing the Finnish team at the games.

Typically, NHL players haven't been selected for Team USA at the Olympics. This year will be the first time since 2014 that the NHL has allowed players to participate.

In the games, 12 qualifying nations will play three preliminary round games before a single-elimination playoff.

The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia. The Games will conclude with the gold medal game on February 22.