Utah names Carly Dockendorf new head coach replacing Farden

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah named Carly Dockendorf the permanent head coach of the school's gymnastics team Thursday, removing the interim title she received after Tom Farden left the program last month.

Dockendorf, who began at the school in 2018 as a volunteer assistant coach, agreed to a contact through the 2027 season.

The Red Rocks program has been rocked by allegations of abuse and harassment this year. An investigation into former head coach Tom Farden found he did not engage in “any severe, pervasive or egregious acts of emotional, verbal or physical abuse or harassment."

Farden was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 12 due to what the university claimed was unrelated to student-athletes. Nine days later, the coach resigned following a mutual decision with Farden and the school.

Dockendorf was named the interim head coach before having the tag removed Thursday. She has played a role in leading the Red Rocks to three straight Pac-12 regular season championships and three consecutive third-place NCAA finishes.

"The legacy that has been built will continue to hold our program at the most elite level of expectation and standard every day," she said. "We will continue building upon the foundation of excellence, and developing not only world-class gymnasts but women who will leave this program believing in themselves and ready to impact the world around them. This team is full of courage, tenacity and strength, and I am truly excited to have this opportunity to work alongside them and celebrate their brilliant talent with the No. 1 fans in the country."