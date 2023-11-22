Head Coach Tom Farden leaves Utah gymnastics program

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced that head coach Tom Farden has left the school's gymnastics program after months of turmoil surrounding allegations of abuse and harassment made by Utes athletes.

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan announced the move Tuesday evening, calling it a mutual decision between the school and Farden, who had been the head coach of the program since 2020.

"The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program," said Harlan. "Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion. In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season."

Over the summer, an investigation into Farden's leadership was commissioned by the university after former gymnasts alleged verbal and emotional abuse by the coach, along with physical intimidation. Despite the investigation, Farden was not placed on leave and continued to oversee the program.

Although the investigation found Farden had made a derogatory comment to an athlete, he was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing, with the report saying the coach did not engage in “any severe, pervasive or egregious acts of emotional, verbal or physical abuse or harassment."

However, on Nov. 12, Farden was placed on paid administrative leave which the university claimed was not related to "student-athlete welfare."

In eight seasons with the Red Rocks as either co-head coach or head coach, Farden led the team to three-straight Pac-12 championships and third-place finishes at the NCAA Championships from 2021-23.

"I am grateful to the University of Utah for the privilege of coaching its storied gymnastics program," said Farden. "The University of Utah has been my home for a decade, and it is difficult to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to embark on a new chapter."

