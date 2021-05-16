Utah skiers, snowboarders still hitting slopes, but season winding down

SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, it's halfway through the month of May, and the Salt Lake area has seen 80-degree temperatures this past week — but that doesn't mean the "winter" season is over.

However, the two resorts that are still open to skiing and snowboarding are only open as conditions permit, and the end could be sooner than anticipated.

Snowbird, located in Little Cottonwood Canyon, was planning to stay open until Memorial Day (although certain lifts and areas are closed, and it's now on a weekend-only schedule).

But the resort announced Friday that this weekend could be the last of the 2020-21 season's winter operations. This comes as daily high temperatures are forecast to remain in the 70s and 80s for the next few days.

With warm temps in the forecast, our team is assessing conditions daily to determine how long we can be skiing & riding. There is a chance this weekend may be our last for winter operations. Stay tuned to https://t.co/KR1kPEROhR for updates and get up here for some turns. pic.twitter.com/1yfOljBXK0 — Snowbird (@Snowbird) May 14, 2021

Snowbird told FOX 13 that a decision hadn't yet been made as of Saturday evening, and that it will "depend on how the snow holds up this week—it’s going fast."

Check Snowbird's Twitter account and website for the latest updates on closing day.

And while Snowbird generally boasts that it stays open longer than any other winter resort in Utah, that may not be the case this year.

Woodward Park City, which opened in December of 2019, is still open for skiing and snowboarding.

A portion of Woodward's winter terrain park is planned to stay open "indefinitely, so long as conditions allow."

Don't hang up the winter gear just yet. Gateway Glacier is still firing 10am-7pm daily with rails, boxes and plenty of slush to go around! https://t.co/SAXnHcUjrE #welivethis #woodwardparkcity pic.twitter.com/gyTBtHOIvO — Woodward Park City (@woodwardpc) May 12, 2021

The "Gateway Glacier" area, which a Woodward spokesperson said is catered to all ability levels, is serviced by a conveyor on the ground rather than a chairlift. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An anticipated closing date has not been announced. As of Saturday night, tickets to Gateway Glacier were still available for purchase through Thursday, May 20.

At Snowbird, the Peruvian, Peruvian Tunnel, Mineral Basin and Little Cloud lifts are still open. Its famous tram that goes from the base to the peak is undergoing scheduled maintenance. Lifts are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.