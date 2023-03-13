Utah, Southern Utah women's basketball teams make NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah and Southern Utah University have both qualified for the women's NCAA Tournament.

SUU will make their debut in the tournament after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship. The Thunderbirds were given the 14th seed in the "Greenville 1" region, and they will face #3 seed Notre Dame on Friday.

Utah fell short in the Pac-12 women's championship game, but with an impressive season, they were in the running for one of the coveted #1 seeds in the tournament. They were ultimately seeded #2 in the "Greenville 2" region, where they will play 15th-seed Gardner-Webb in the first round.

It was also announced that the U of U will host games for the first and second rounds of the tournament.

.@UTAHWBB taking on @GWU_WBK in the Huntsman Center on Friday 3/17!!



More info on times/tix coming very soon!#GoUtes https://t.co/DE5dLc6DTz — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 13, 2023

Earlier on "Selection Sunday," the Utah State Aggies qualified for the men's NCAA Tournament as well.