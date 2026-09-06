Mason Lindberg hits 5 field goals to help Idaho State outlast Utah State 29-17

LOGAN, Utab — Mason Lindberg kicked five field goals, and Idaho State intercepted four passes as the Bengals, ranked No. 23 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, beat FBS-member Utah State 29-17 on Saturday.

The win was the third by an FCS team over an FBS opponent on Saturday and came with a guaranteed $400,000 payout for Idaho State (2-0), which entered as a 15.5-point underdog.

Lindberg made field goals from 28, 48, 25, 43 and 41 yards and finished with 17 points.

Utah State (0-1) took a 17-16 lead late in the third quarter on McCae Hillstead's 4-yard touchdown pass to Demick Starling, but Idaho State scored the final 13 points.

Lindberg's 43-yarder with 26 seconds left in the third put the Bengals back ahead before Jordan Cooke connected with Chedon James for an 8-yard touchdown early in the fourth, and Lindberg added his fifth field goal.

Cooke threw for 152 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard run in the first half. TreShawn Shorty had two of Idaho State's four interceptions.

Hillstead threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns to go with three interceptions, while Grady Brosterhous threw another interception for the Aggies.

Up next

Utah State: At No. 17 Washington on Saturday.

Idaho State: Hosts San Diego next Saturday. ___