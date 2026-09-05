Ogden First Friday Art Stroll brings free, family-friendly activities for the community

OGDEN, Utah — It’s the First Friday of the month, which means art in every form is on display in downtown Ogden.

From galleries on 25th Street and performances on the sidewalk to displays at Union Station and a market at the Monarch, there’s something for everyone at the First Friday Art Stroll in Ogden if you’re looking for something family-friendly and free to do.

Once a month, you'll see John Burrows playing outside Gallery 25 on 25th Street.

"I love the idea of playing music too and meeting new people,” said Burrows.

He’s been playing out here for seven years, showcasing his art at the Art Stroll.

"Music as an art is like a transportation vehicle,” said Burrows. “It will transport you to another time, another place that might be dear to you, it can make you smell the crayons in second grade.”

BJ Jensen is an artist at Gallery 25 and is on the board. He said they look forward to the art stroll every month.

"It’s a big deal for us, probably the biggest day of the month,” he said. “Most of the artists try to gear up for that, bring something in new, it’s just a fun thing."

Jensen said he paints all kinds of things but loves the community aspect of First Friday and getting to meet neighbors and aspiring artists.

"It’s a great family night out, it’s a great date night, low-pressure date,” he said.

Alicia Bittner was at the gallery too. Visiting the Art Stroll is a tradition for her on the first Friday of the month.

"We start at Union Station, work our way back around to make sure we hit all the places,” she said.

She said she is grateful for something like this to do on a Friday night — and it’s free.

"It’s nice to have like community and have a nice light thing that you can go, see everybody else around town, share smiles, share thoughts, and share culture,” Bittner said.

You can check out the Art Stroll on First Fridays in Ogden, and even without the Art Stroll, these galleries and other host businesses are open if you want to visit or stroll around.