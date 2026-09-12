Utah State comes up short as No. 19 Washington struggles in 16-7 victory

SEATTLE — Freshman Ansu Sanoe capped his first career drive with No. 19 Washington's lone touchdown and the Huskies overcame another slow start to beat Utah State 16-14 on Saturday.

Sanoe dove into the end zone from a yard out with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter to punctuate an eight-play, 65-yard drive and give the Huskies (2-0) a 10-7 lead. Those would be the game's last points until Tyler Robles made a 26-yard field goal with 12:54 to go in the fourth to stretch the lead to six points.

Grady Brosterhous, a transfer from Virginia, made his first career start for Utah State (0-2) and finished with 196 yards through the air and 81 on the ground. He hit Eli Wood for a 7-yard touchdown strike with 1:50 to go. The Aggies — coming off a 29-17 home loss to FCS Idaho State — got the ball back with 47 seconds left, but Washington had an interception on the goal line as time expired.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was 26 of 41 for 249 yards and also ran for 56 yards.

Freshman tailback Brian Bonner made his first career start for Washington and finished with 22 yards on seven carries, while Trey Cooley added 22 yards. Quaid Carr and Jayden Limar, the top two tailbacks on the Huskies' depth chart, both suffered injuries in last Sunday in the Apple Cup against Washington State.

Carr, who underwent surgery on his left hand, won't return until the end of the season at the earliest. Limar, a transfer from Oregon, could return sooner from a right elbow injury.

Robles put the Huskies on the board with a 30-yard field goal, but Utah State responded immediately, with Brosterhous hitting Javon Robinson for a 78-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the following drive.

Up next

Utah State: At No. 20 Utah next Saturday.

Washington: Hosts Eastern Washington next Saturday.

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