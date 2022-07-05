Utah targeted by Big 12 Conference, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah might not be without a seat for long in the whirlwind game of musical chairs currently underway in college football.

According to CBS Sports, Utah has been targeted by the Big 12 Conference to join that league after last week's upheaval that saw USC and UCLA bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The report claims the Big 12 is in "deep discussions" with up to six Pac-12 teams left behind, including Utah, to "shore up its membership." Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado were also mentioned among the teams being considered for a possible invitation.

Should Utah switch conferences, its time in the Pac-12 would have barely lasted over a decade. The Utes officially joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and won its first conference football title last season.

Earlier Monday, the Pac-12 said they would move forward with just 10 teams as they begin immediate negotiations on an upcoming television contract.

BYU is set to become a Big 12 member in 2023, setting the stage for the Cougars and Utes to possibly carry on their rivalry in the same conference.