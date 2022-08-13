Utah team advances to Little League World Series

SANTA CLARA, Utah — A group of kids from southern Utah is heading to the Little League Baseball World Series.

Utah was represented in the regional tournament, which determines the teams heading to the Series, by Snow Canyon Little League based in Santa Clara. The squad won the Mountain Region tournament with a 3-0 record, punching their ticket to the Series with a 7-3 win against Nevada on Friday. It's the first time a team from Utah will go to the Series, according to ESPN.

The Little League World Series is a multi-round tournament held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 17-28.

Tom E. Puskar/AP Hamilton, Ohio, lines the third base line and Taylor, Mich., line up on the first base line during player introductions before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Snow Canyon, representing the Mountain Region, has a "bye" in the first round. They will play their first game Friday (Aug. 19) against the winner of the Round 1 game between the Southeast and New England region teams. If they win that game and the two games after that, they will advance to the United States championship game. The winner of that goes on to the Little League World Series championship game against the winner of the International championship.

But even if they lose a game, they have a chance to make it to the finals through the "elimination bracket." The winner of this bracket plays against the winner of the "winner's bracket" (seen below) in the United States championship game.

The full bracket can be found here.