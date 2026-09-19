Dampier throws 2 TD passes, Daniel Bray adds TD run as Utah beats Utah State 33-0

SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, leading No. 17 Utah to a 33-0 victory over Utah State on Saturday.

Braden Pegan had a season-high 122 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches, and Daniel Bray added 82 yards and a score on the ground, helping the Utes (3-0) pile up 480 yards against their rival. Utah averaged 6.5 yards per play.

Grady Brosterhous threw for 130 yards with an interception for the Aggies (0-3), who suffered a fourth straight loss in their rivalry series with Utah. Utah State has dropped 16 of 17 to the Utes dating back to the 1998 season.

The Aggies' leading tackler, Harrison Taggart, was taken off in an ambulance in the first half after sustaining what appeared to be a head injury. There was no update on his status by the end of the game.

Pegan caught three passes on Utah's opening drive, culminating in a 28-yard toss when Dampier found him wide open in the end zone. It highlighted a productive first half that saw the senior total seven catches for 113 yards and his two scores.

The Utes scored on four straight first-half drives and took a 26-0 lead into the locker room, capped by Pegan's 37-yard scoring grab with 33 seconds left. Utah churned out 301 yards and 16 first downs over the first 30 minutes alone.

Rabbit Evans snagged an interception in the end zone in the second half to stop Utah State's first drive into the red zone. The pick set up Bray's 63-yard sprint four plays later, which boosted Utah's lead to 33-0 with 5:16 left in the third quarter.

The Takeaway

Utah State: Generating offense is still a problem for the Aggies, who mustered just 85 yards before halftime.

Utah: The Utes dominated on both sides of the ball again. They've outscored opponents 142-24 in nonconference play.

Up Next

Utah State hosts Troy on Saturday.

Utah visits Iowa State on Saturday.

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